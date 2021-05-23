Driver in I-70 crash flown by helicopter to hospital in critical condition

BELMONT, OH (WTRF) — A driver is in critical condition following a crash on Interstate-70 early Sunday in Belmont County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer struck the rear of an SUV around 6:45 Sunday morning.

This was heading westbound on I-70 near mile marker 215.

That SUV then veered off the road, overturned and caught fire.

The driver was trapped inside and motorists stopped and tried to help.

Trooper Dan Moran cut the seatbelt and pulled the driver out the window.

The driver was then flown by helicopter to UPMC Mercy.

The Patrol is now investigating what caused the crash.

No names are being released at this time.

