Driver leaves utility pole suspended on Wheeling Island, arrested in Ohio

WHEELING ISLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) — A driver is in custody after striking a utility pole and several road signs.

Lt. Micah Zinn with the Wheeling Police says Taylor Stauffer had a verbal argument 7:50 Saturday night at the Marathon on Wheeling Island before speeding off and losing control of her vehicle.

BREAKING – Driver arrested in Ohio after speeding out of Wheeling Island’s Marathon and swiping a telephone pole… The scene is still active as AEP arrives @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/YS7VAOVLRQ — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) November 8, 2020

Officials say there were thankfully no injuries.

Stauffer was arrested in Bridgeport for suspicion of driving under the influence and charges are pending.

A girl and her boyfriend came into the store to buy some stuff, didn’t have the money, came back

out, got in an argument, she tried to drive the car even though she was obviously under the influence of something, hit two of our poles, tried to pull out, ended up getting in a fist fight with her boyfriend, then floored the gas across the street, smashed into that pole and kept driving. Nick Rusmisel, Marathon cashier and witness

Officers were still on the scene directing traffic and say AEP is surveying the damage.