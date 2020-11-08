Driver leaves utility pole suspended on Wheeling Island, arrested in Ohio

WHEELING ISLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) — A driver is in custody after striking a utility pole and several road signs.
Lt. Micah Zinn with the Wheeling Police says Taylor Stauffer had a verbal argument 7:50 Saturday night at the Marathon on Wheeling Island before speeding off and losing control of her vehicle.
Officials say there were thankfully no injuries.
Stauffer was arrested in Bridgeport for suspicion of driving under the influence and charges are pending.
A girl and her boyfriend came into the store to buy some stuff, didn’t have the money, came backNick Rusmisel, Marathon cashier and witness
out, got in an argument, she tried to drive the car even though she was obviously under the influence of something, hit two of our poles, tried to pull out, ended up getting in a fist fight with her boyfriend, then floored the gas across the street, smashed into that pole and kept driving.
Officers were still on the scene directing traffic and say AEP is surveying the damage.