Driver shoots and pepper sprays car in CA road rage incident

(WHITTIER, CA–CNN) California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released video that apparently shows a driver pepper-spraying and shooting at another driver in a road-rage incident on the 605 Freeway.

Another motorist who did not want to be identified was traveling behind the vehicle and filmed the incident on her cell phone.

Police have yet to locate the driver who attacked the other vehicle.

