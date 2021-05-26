Driving tips for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and now that the nice weather has arrived and bikers will be out on the roads, it’s a perfect time to go over some safety tips.

If you’re driving a car, it’s critical to remember that motorcycles are small vehicles, and they can be easily lost in your car’s blind spots. If there is a motorcycle in front, behind or next to you, maintain a safe distance and always remember the cardinal rule: look twice for motorcycles.

We spoke with Lieutenant Josh Sanders with Wheeling Police, who gave us another safety tip that many unfamiliar with motorcycles might not be aware of.

“I do want to caution other motorists that sometimes motorcycles can slow down without actually applying their brakes. So make sure you’re really watching that motorcycle because they may not be squeezing the brakes, they may be down-shifting and slowing their vehicle down that way. So really, really pay attention, and leave that extra room as you would with any other motorist.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

As for the bikers themselves, lieutenant Sanders warns to keep an eye out for construction, and to be very careful when the roads are wet.