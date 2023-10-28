BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, and Martins Ferry Police Department, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 10:00 p.m. -2:00 a.m. tonight on SR 7 at Aetna Street, in Belmont County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes aggressively.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

The OSHP reminds drivers to don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

