WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Friday, April 7.

The check point will be held in the 800 block of National Road in Woodsdale from 6-11 pm.

Police say only westbound traffic will be affected.

An alternative route for westbound travel is turning right onto Bethany Pike to Hamilton Avenue and back onto National Road.

For those traveling southbound on Bethany Pike an alternative route is turning east onto National Road.