WHEELING, W.Va — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Ohio County on National Road (U.S. Route 40) near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department, according to a press release.

The checkpoint will be held on Wednesday May 24, from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. This checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in this area.

WVSP reminds us that it is not their intention to inconvenience any of the motoring public, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.

If anyone feels they do not wish to travel through the checkpoint on National Road because they feel inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes are Stinger Road to Bain Street if traveling westbound and Bain Street to Stinger Road if traveling eastbound on National Road.