BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — An apartment fire was reported in the early hours of May 27, in Bridgeport, Ohio according to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Fire Department.

According to the post, when crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire in the back of the building.

The fire had also spread to two adjacent structures.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the call, with mutual aid from the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, and the Brookside and Wolfhurst Fire Departments.

The Belmont County tanker task force and Salvation Army canteen were also called in.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.