Early voters surpass Jefferson County 2016 numbers by the thousands!

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Early voters are flooding to the polls this week and in Jefferson County, the Board of Elections has already surpassed the numbers of early voting in 2016 with thousands of more ballots.

They’ve surpassed 2016 early votes by over 2,000 already with still days to go. And, 2020’s absentee numbers have surpassed 2016’s absentee requests by over 4000!

Jefferson County has already seen 2,000 MORE early voters than 2016! 😮 And there’s still ample time to vote before Election Day! The numbers tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Z40hoomQO4 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 27, 2020

Near 10,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out, and they’ve received a little over 8,000 back already. — That’s 80 percent of the absentee ballots back with still 1800 remaining out.

In Ohio you can still request an absentee ballot until October 31st at noon, but the board is asking you get that ballot-by-mail in ASAP.

The hefty surge of early voters is all to say that the pandemic has changed voting patterns and we have yet to see if this 2020 election to fruition, but it might be the biggest voter turnout Jefferson County’s ever seen.

We have voted approximately 5,300 people here in our office. We still have almost a week to go until the early voting period end on November second, and we’ve already surpassed our numbers of what we did in the entire 2016 election by approximately 2,000 voters. So, the turnout has been huge but we anticipate it to still grow over the upcoming week. Frankie Dicarlantonio, Board member with Jefferson County Board of Elections

A reminder: Your absentee vote by mail MUST be postmarked by Nov 2nd and will be counted up until 10 days after Election Day.

… Or to ensure its arrival, you can hand-deliver your ballot to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

At rush time, the line -that now is spaced every 6 feet- has been about a 5-minute wait.

There’s still time to vote early in Ohio until Friday at 7 PM. Saturday until 4, Sunday until 5, and then that last Day of Early voting ending at 2 PM on Monday.