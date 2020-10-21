Early voting begins in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINA, (WTRF)- Early voting began Wednesday for West Virginia residents and will continue through Saturday, October 31.

The voting booths are open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will also be open on Saturdays.

Those who wish to vote early can do so at the their county’s courthouse or judicial annex.

Long lines of peopled lined up today throughout the Northern Panhandle to take advantage of the state’s early voting. The Ohio County Election Coordinator said those voting kept her workers busy throughout the day.

Everybody has been really happy and they just said that they want to go, they want to vote this time. We’ve had a couple people that already voted and came in this morning and as they walk in, the workers in the office have clapped for them, announcing that it’s their first-time voting. So, it’s been kind of exciting. Everywhere else you heard that people are voting like crazy and it looks like it’s going to happen here in the Ohio Valley. Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County Election Coordinator

Those who wish to check if they’re registered to vote can visit sos.wv.gov.