East Liverpool City Hospital Administers First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine to Healthcare Team

EAST LIVERPOOL, OHIO – Today, East Liverpool City Hospital received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and plans to distribute to frontline staff immediately.

The long-awaited vaccine will be available to any staff member who chooses to receive it. A vaccine clinic has been created for administration, documentation, and monitoring of hospital staff per CDC

guidelines.

Bill Smith, Director of Pharmacy at East Liverpool City Hospital states, “We are working in

conjunction with the County Health District and the City Department of Health to protect our frontline staff members. We will continue to work with them on the community vaccination schedule when available.”

ELCH is expected to receive another shipment of the vaccine in 28 days to fulfill the two-dose

requirement for immunity.

“I am confident in the safety of this vaccine. I have no reservations in

receiving it and I am elated that our frontline team will have this added protection in the fight against this pandemic,” stated Gretchen Nickell, Chief Medical Officer at East Liverpool City Hospital.