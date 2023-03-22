Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Residents across the Ohio Valley just got a big boost when it comes to health care resources.

East Ohio Regional Hospital has just unveiled their brand new CATH Lab. EORH held an open house Wednesday evening to give tours of the new CATH Lab, and officials with the hospital were also on hand to answer any questions.

The new CATH lab took some time to build, and suffered from delays due to COVID. EORH officially opened it last Thursday and they’ve already begun treating patients.

“A long time coming but we’re just glad to be able to offer cardiac cath here at East Ohio and take care of the community that way.” BERNIE ALBERTINI, Administrator and Chief Operating Officer at EORH

“Right now we cannot do any interventions, but once we get our caseload in and apply to Ohio we can begin to do interventions. So when we come we find a blockage we can actually fix it in real time and send you home the same day.” BRITTNEY VINCI, CATH Lab Manager and Cardiopulmonary Director

This years-long process involved a complete gutting and renovation of the room, and officials with the hospital tell us that it’s a very exciting project.