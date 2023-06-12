WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Easterseals Rehabilitation Center named Eric Filberto as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the 85-year-old non-profit medical center.

Easterseals serves children and adults, accepts all insurances and does not turn away anyone just because they can’t pay for medical services.

They provide medical care and early interventions services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Filberto has worked at Easterseals since 2013 and has served as their Operations Officer since 2016.

He says he is eager to continue his tenure with the non-profit and is grateful he was entrusted with the opportunity to continue serving the community.

“The job is certainly personal to me because I see the impact that it has on our community. I don’t think people really know the need that exists in the Ohio Valley for the services that we do. So, seeing how much it helps people keeps me coming back every day.” Eric Filberto | New President/CEO of Easterseals

Filberto will officially take the reins from Jay Prager on July 1. Prager plans to retire on June 30. He served as Easterseals CEO for the past seven years.

Filberto says if anyone feels they can benefit from Easterseals services, just ask for a referral from your primary care provider, and they’ll do the rest.