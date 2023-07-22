BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The weather this weekend has been beautiful and what better way to celebrate a sunny day than at a farmers’ market?

Ebbert Farm opened for the season this week selling some summertime favorites such as sweet corn and tomatoes. People from all over the valley have traveled to St. Clairsville to take advantage of the fresh produce.

Jeremy Ebbert, owner of the Farm, says some of the busiest days of the year happen during the first week of being open.

“Opening time is really special, with people waiting all summer to get the first sweet corn and tomatoes. So we always start off with a bang. We are primarily growers. We grow our own sweet corn and tomatoes and melons, cucumbers, a lot of summer items.” Jeremey Ebbert | Owner, Ebbert Farms

Owning and tending to a farm is no easy task, but the Ebberts have been doing it since 1919. Jermey says it’s what he grew up with, and it’s what his grandfather and father did. The farm is a long-standing family tradition that he takes a lot of pride in.

“We grow most all of the product that we sell. If not, we get it from growers that we have a relationship with. So, we try to provide the freshest, most high-quality product that we can to our customers.” Jeremey Ebbert | Owner, Ebbert Farms

Ebbert Farms opens when their sweet corn is ready (as it’s their most popular item). Once they open for the season, they will stay open until the end of October. In the fall, they sell their homegrown pumpkins and fall décor.

Ebbert Farms also sells West Virginia and Pennsylvania Peaches. Everything you find at the market was grown by the Ebberts or another local farmer.

Hours of Operation:

Sunday: 11a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday/Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday-Friday: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.