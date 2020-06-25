Ed Kuca honored in Benwood for three decades of service

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ed Kuca gave over three decades of service to the city he loved and on Thursday, the city showed its gratitude for his dedication.

Kuca, who served as Mayor of the City of Benwood since 2003, recently announced he is retiring from public office. In addition to three terms as mayor, Kuca also served 15 years on city council.

On Thursday, Kuca celebrated with city officials, employees and family members at a picnic at Benwood City Park. He was presented with several gifts from city officials and a proclamation from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).