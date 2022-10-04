WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project.

Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is getting a $500,000 facelift funded by the City of Wheeling, the state of West Virginia, and a grant from a private donor.

Ward 5 City Councilmember, Ty Thorngate, says that this has been a long time coming, and he’s thankful to see this pass at city council today.

”It’s going to be something different. It’s going to be like a destination playground – something we don’t have anywhere else in the city. We will be completely resurfacing the basketball court, so a multi-surface court and not just concrete, resurfacing tennis courts. We’ll have pickleball lines and soccer lines. Something really exciting and really different is a ninja warrior course that we added. So, there’s only so many places in the city you can have swings and slides, so we want to do something for some older kids, as well.” Ty Thorngate – Wheeling City Council Ward 5

The renovations to Edgington Lane Playground are anticipated to be completed by next summer of 2023.