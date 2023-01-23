STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After Sammis Plant company officials formally announced a shutdown in July laying off roughly 140 employees beginning in March, Edison Local School officials are keeping a watchful eye on its pocketbook.

The financial impact of the plant’s closure is not yet fully known, but for now Edison plans to take an estimated $2.3 million hit to its budget starting in 2024.

Superintendent Bill Beattie said the $2 million figure does not take all of the company’s land parcels into account and it will remain under review, but he was hopeful that funding from the Rover Pipeline will help cushion the blow.

The district has been monitoring the situation since Energy Harbor first announced plans last year and has attempted to adjust their five-year forecast accordingly.

Beattie commented that not only the district, but also Jefferson County and the Village of Stratton will be affected.