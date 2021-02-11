Elderly Vermilion man found frozen to death in backyard pond

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– A 78-year-old was found dead in a frozen pond in his backyard.

Vermilion police were called to a house on Elberta Road on Tuesday for a welfare check after a neighbor reported she hadn’t seen the man in a few days.

When no one answered the door, officers searched the property. The backdoor was unlocked and there were no signs of a disturbance inside, according to the police report.

Officers found the resident, David Salisbury, frozen in the pond, which was covered in snow and ice. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma.