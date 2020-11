Troopers say the 70-year-old woman walked into the path of southbound traffic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 70-year-old woman was killed while walking across Market Street in Boardman Monday night.

The victim was identified as Petra Marquez Torres, of Youngstown.

It happened in front of a car wash near St. Elizabeth Hospital and Marwood Circle around 9:40 p.m.

Troopers say Marquez Torres walked into the path of southbound traffic.

They don’t think alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Highway Patrol is still investigating.