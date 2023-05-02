BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – In Belmont County, there are no contested candidate races, and only a handful of levies.

The Cumberland Trail Fire District has a six-mill levy on the ballot, five of which are just a renewal. They want to build an addition to their crowded building.

Barnesville has a two-mill park levy on their ballot for parks and recreation.

Cracker Barrel at the Ohio Valley Mall is asking voters to approve Sunday liquor sales, and the Newellstown Diner in St. Clairsville wants to be able to sell alcohol also.

Only 17 of Belmont County’s 70 precincts have anything to vote on.