WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Fraternal Order of Eagles number 1891 from Elm Grove held their annual Coats for Kids Drive today at the Walmart in the Highlands.

Six students from each elementary school in Ohio County were selected by their guidance counselors to take part in the event.

Through the organization’s partnership with Walmart, the students were able to choose one winter coat, a winter hat, and gloves from the store that the Fraternal Order of Eagles then purchased for them.

The Vice President of the organization shared what it means to be able to help the kids in the community.

“It’s a great feeling to help out all of these children the way we do. It’s wonderful to see these little kids, children come in every day, and every time we do something like this because some of these kids are so happy that it’s unreal just over getting a piece of candy and a candy bar and then getting a new coat and gloves.” Jay Adams | Vice President of Elm Grove Eagles 1891

In addition to the Elm Grove Eagles 1891, the auxiliary and the Eagle Riders also helped make the event special for all the selected students.