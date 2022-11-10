OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – EMA officials and first responders in Ohio County will be keeping a cautious eye on creeks and streams tomorrow.

As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole move into our area and perhaps collide with a cold front coming in from the west, the result will be rain–and perhaps lots of it. They have no plans to activate the Emergency Operations Center at this point, but they’ll remain vigilant.

“Well it looks like we could get a significant amount of rain so as always, all the people who live along our streams and creeks throughout the valley should be just aware of the potential for a significant rainfall. Now watch the creeks. They’re kind of like our eyes and ears out there. And if they do see any flash flooding, call 911 immediately and we’ll get people out there to help ’em.” Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

Right now, creeks in the area are extremely low, and it would take a lot of water to send them up over their banks. Lou Vargo reminds us that if you drive into standing water on the roads, remember the old saying: turn around, don’t drown.

Belmont County officials also urge people along creeks and streams to keep an eye on the water level.