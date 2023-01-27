Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Work continues to try and revitalize downtown Wheeling.

Officials have just announced that emergency stabilization work will begin on the 1400 block of Market St. in downtown Wheeling. The goal is to ensure that the four buildings on the block will not deteriorate or collapse through the winter months.

Temporary lighting and shoring will maintain the structural integrity of the buildings as environmental remediation work begins. This is expected to take about 9 weeks to complete.

Wheeling City Council approved the funding last November. Funding also came from the Wheeling Heritage Revitalization Sub-grant, as well as a short-term loan from the Ohio Valley Industrial and Business Development Corporation.

The Pittsburgh-based Dick Building Company will serve as general contractor. Bristol Environmental from Philadelphia will act as the environmental remediation consultant.

