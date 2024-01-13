WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several people from the community and students from local colleges and universities came together today to celebrate and discuss some of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s different philosophies.

As a part of Wheeling’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, an in-depth dialogue between community members and local college students occurred today at West Virginia Northern Community College.

Topics such as social injustice, poverty, racism, and the killing of innocent people in wars were discussed. Students from various local colleges and universities sat in as the panel for the event and discussed various topics as community members interacted with them.

One Martin Luther King Jr. Committee member shared the importance of discussing these topics and having college students play a role.

”They are the ones who will be carrying the torch into the future. They’re the ones who are able to communicate with the younger people who will be the future of this country, who will make a difference. It’s very important for people to sit down and communicate with each other because in the end it’s going to be people making the decisions to come together.” Owens Brown – Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Member

The event ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today, and all who attended heard several different points of view regarding the different topics.