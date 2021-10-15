Engineers urge patience on the Wellsburg Bridge project

BRILLIANT OHIO (WTRF) It may not look like much has changed since the bridge floated down the river, but we are about to be one step closer to completion.

The Wellsburg bridge project is intended to make travel to and from West Virginia and Ohio easier.

Tony Clark says many little projects go into the big picture and asks drivers to be patient.

They’re putting some fill material here in between Ohio 7 and 3rd St. in Brilliant they’re working on that. To bring this up, there will eventually be another bridge that goes over Ohio 7 here . Over on the WV side they’re working on forming the concrete deck, no different then what they did over here. A large project like this just takes time and you just have to be patient. Tony Clark, West Virginia Department of Highway District Engineer

Officials said drivers won’t be allowed to cross the bridge and shorten the 17 mile span between Wellsburg and Brilliant until the this time, next year, fall of 20-22.