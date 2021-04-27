EORH has continued plans to expand patient care

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – East Ohio Regional Hospital has been back open for only a few short months, and already it has big plans to expand its services.

That was the message Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini shared with members of the Wheeling Rotary Club during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

He said he feels the hospital has been successful in its goal of providing good quality care and created more than 400 jobs for the area.

l get the dreaded phone call. My secretary will say ‘there’s a patient’s family on the phone that wants to talk to you’ and you take a deep breath and you answer. 99.9% of these calls I’m getting now are people that are happy. Bernie Albertini, Chief Operating Officer, East Ohio Regional Hospital

Now the healthcare provider is focusing on new additions like a pharmacy, wound center, a skilled nursing facility that is soon to come and eventually and expansion of mental health services.

It’s getting worse with COVID. We’re really seeing an increase in the uh not only adolescent, but adult mental health, geriatric mental health, folks in nursing homes that were isolated for so long, so mental health is huge. Bernie Albertini, Chief Operating Officer, East Ohio Regional Hospital

Albertini explained EORH plans to open a psychiatric inpatient facility early this summer.

It’s a different mindset here. I think when hospitals are open for a long time people get comfortable. Now, being a new hospital, everybody here is excited the hospital is open. Bernie Albertini, Chief Operating Officer, East Ohio Regional Hospital

He also added the hospital is heavily investing it technology, like an orthopedic robot and an electronic medical records system.

