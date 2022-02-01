EQT donates more than 900k to support education and training programs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A natural gas company based out of Pittsburgh is dedicated to helping build a strong workforce here in the Wheeling area.

The EQT Foundation and Coperation has donated over $900,000 in the form of grants to various programs in the Mountain State. That’s according to Foundation president Ellen Rossi, who spoke to Wheeling Rotary Members today.

“So we support a lot of education and training programs to help build an interest around STEM, science, technology, engineering and math, fields that students can pursue careers related to our industry. Supporting these organizations through West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania is foremost for EQT to build that workforce. Ellen Rossi, President, EQT Foundation.

EQT most recently donated $50,000 in the form of a grant to West Virginia Northern Community College. It provides tuition assistance for the College’s new CDL program and Summer Welding Institute.