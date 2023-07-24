OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The newest member of the Ohio County Board of Education was sworn in Monday evening, but he was a familiar face for many.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Erik Schramm was appointed to fill the seat left by the late Grace Norton by West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michelle Blatt.

Schramm previously served on the Ohio County BOE from 2004 until 2012, the last two years serving as President. He’s had both children and grandchildren in the Ohio County School system, and led the campaign to construct the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center.

“I’ve been gone for 10 years, I have a lot of listen to. I’m going to listen, I’m going to try and learn, and I’m going to do the best I can to help whomever I can help…and Ohio County Schools has always had a great school system. I don’t think that’s changed in 10 years. There’s always things that can be tweaked but the administration knows what those are, and to the extent that we can help as a board member I’m going to help.” ERIK SCHRAMM, Ohio County Board of Education

Schramm says he has no plans to run for election when his term expires in 11 months, but he wants to help out as much as he can during the time he has.