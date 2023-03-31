Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – YWCA Wheeling is teaming up with Glasseye Worx and Wheeling Heritage to provide a series of culturally specific escape rooms.

This will give people an opportunity to participate in escape rooms based on different cultures that exist within local communities.

The first escape room is themed after Hawaiian/Polynesian culture, and is titled, “The Last Queen of Hawaii.”

Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director Ron Scott Jr. says that he’s been blown away by what he’s learned and the hard work that went into the event.

“So I just want the public to come in so they can see the work that’s been put into this, and just how culturally relevant all this stuff is actually to people today, and folks in the Valley.” RON SCOTT, Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

“Everybody pitched in and did their part. You know it was a real community effort as far as all the different organizations chipping in together to help bring this project together.” Michael Alicea, helped craft the escape room’s puzzles

These escape rooms will be available over the next 6 or 7 months, each with their own distinct theme. It will open to the public this Monday, April 3rd, just stop by and make an appointment.

Around the World Gourmet provided the food for tonight’s event.