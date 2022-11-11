OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart.

In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for the Ohio County Development Authority. One in an office position, the other on a construction crew.

The probable cause review board found that Stewart was in violation of the nepotism restrictions by making or participating in his son’s working conditions, including their compensation and supervising them.

Stewart will have a hearing on January 17th before a hearing examiner.