Even though spring is around the corner don’t forget about your winter responsibilities

WHEELING W.Va. — (WTRF) There are only 49 days until spring, but in the meantime we all still must deal with winter driving and shoveling snow.

There are several things to keep in mind over the course of this season.

AAA East Central Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley says plan for the worst but hope for the best.

During these conditions, preparation really does go a long way. Our most common emergency roadside call is battery service. So please make sure you get your battery checked and replaced right away if it’s been several years since you’ve done so. Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central Spokesperson

You can take it to your local auto repair shop or even check it yourself.

The low temperatures can impact many different parts of your car.

You also want to check your windshield wipers and windshield wiper fluid, maybe opt for something that will not freeze and inspect your tires. Make sure you have the correct tire pressure. Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central Spokesperson

By remembering AAA’s tips, you’re not only protecting yourself this winter but also the many others on the road.

Winter safety not only applies to your vehicle but to your home as well.

When it comes to being a homeowner, winter weather adds several things to your to-do list.

Snow and ice removal are never a fun task to complete but 7News Legal Analyst, Diana Crutchfield says neglecting it could lead to a lawsuit.

The law is quite clear that it makes not only a property owner responsibly but also the person who is using that property or coming onto that property. Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

Although accidents do happen, Crutchfield says negligence will determine who is held liable in a situation.

She says you should want to protect and keep others safe, so do what you can within reason to keep your property free of snow and ice.

Crutchfield recommend checking your city’s requirements so you’re up to date on your responsibilities.

My advice would simply be if you live within those commercial areas, to make sure your sidewalk is clear so you don’t get tagged with a big bill from the city and if you do not live in that city required areas for snow removal that you do the best you can and if someone is coming to your house, give them a little warning. Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

If you keep these things in mind, winter will be over before you know it.