PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine arrived in Parma Sunday to observe what has been declared Ohio’s Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

DeWine spoke during the prayer service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma giving words of encouragement and declaring his solidarity with the Ukrainian nation.

“This is a day of prayer for their democracy,” he said. “Every Ohioan, every American, must care deeply about what’s going on in Ukraine today.”

Speaking to a congregation of Ukrainian families, he said everyone in that room is aware this is not the first attack on their nation, but says “the people of Ukraine have a vibrant democracy.”

He says it’s important that America provides whatever aid and military assistance needed to the people of Ukraine.

“I think it’s also important that the man who has caused this, Putin, to understand there will be consequences,” he said.

DeWine signed a proclamation Saturday afternoon announcing the day of prayer as a time “to show support for innocent civilians under attack by Russia,” his office said in a statement.

The governor, whose Twitter account profile photo says he stands with Ukraine, also announced that the Ukrainian flag is going to be flown at the Ohio Statehouse and his residence Sunday.

Read the full proclamation below: