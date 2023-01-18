GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Naloxone, the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, has the ability to save lives.

Tonight, at John Marshall High School, Magistrate Zachary Allman hosted a training session with local charities, pharmacists, and resources to educate members of the public on how to properly use Naloxone.

HAPPENING NOW❗️: Magistrate Allman is hosting a free Naloxone training class until 7pm at John Marshall High School. Mayor Sarah Wood-Shaw, representatives from the office of @SenCapito , local charities, pharmacists and more have gathered together to save lives. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ZgPD9bpJrA — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) January 18, 2023

He says that West Virginia is one of the leaders for overdoses and overdose deaths, which is why he has brought together resources like the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Jobs and Hope, representatives from the office of Senator Shelley Moore-Capito, and Mayor of Moundsville, Sarah Wood-Shaw.

”So, the biggest criticism that I’ve received from this training is that one less addict is a good thing. In other words, if an addict overdoses and dies, it’s good for the community and I can’t disagree more. I believe that every human being has value, and every human being is worth saving and worth giving chance after chance. The best result that can come out of tonight is someone takes this training, and they go home and maybe two or three months from now, something happens, and they administer this Naloxone, and it saves someone’s life. Zachary Allman – Magistrate, Marshall County

He says that what critics don’t understand is that with the introduction of fentanyl, there are many accidental exposures that occur, as well, and whether or not you have Naloxone could be the separation between life and death.

