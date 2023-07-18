WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man charged with the 2021 murder of a Wheeling woman is scheduled for trial July 31, but now his defense team is arguing that his ex-wife’s testimony should not be admitted to the record.

William Ross Carman will be tried later this month for the murder of Anorah Schostag, who was found dead in her home in the Mozart section of Wheeling Sept. 17, 2021. William Carman is charged with first degree murder, gross neglect of a child, robbery and burglary.

Amanda Carman and William Carman were divorcing at the time of Schostag’s murder. They are now officially divorced.

William Carman’s attorney, Martin Sheehan, believes the ex-wife will testify about domestic disputes and stalking claims, which the defense team believes are not true.

Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Yovich said Amanda Carman gave statements to police about her relationship with her then-husband that police might find relevant to Schostag’s murder. However, the statements were not in the record due to spousal privilege since Amanda Carman was still married to William Carman when she spoke to police.

Amanda Carman was arrested on one count of murder in Dec. 2021 for her alleged involvement in Schostag’s murder.

