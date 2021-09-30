Excellent Career and Technical Program earns John Marshall Outstanding Administrator of the year

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) A John Marshall School administrator, and alum has been recognized as an outstanding education leader.

Bob Wilson John Marshall Schools Career and Technical Education Director is one of only 16 administrators across the U.S. to earn this year’s PLTW Outstanding Administrator of the Year award.

Wilson has been with Marshall County Schools since 2010 and says he went through the Career and Technical programs when he was in high school. His involvement has helped it develop into the success it is today.

Bob Wilson, PLTW Outstanding Administrator of the Year

You’ll be hard pressed to find another county in the region that has K-12, the middle school programing that we have and then at the high school level we have three different pathways. It’s not just a regular engineer. We have Biomedical, and we also have Computer Science. That along with all the extra things we do like the Marshall County engineering expo, the CT summer camp, I think all that comes into play when they were making their selection. Bob Wilson, John Marshall Schools career and Technical Education Director

Wilson says they have 18 programs at the High School and several others in surrounding schools. He works with the instructors to help make the student experience the best that it can be.

Wilson will be honored for his achievements at this year’s PLTW ceremony in Indianapolis.