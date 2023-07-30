(WTRF) – Here’s a look at some of the week’s top headlines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s no secret that it’s been hot and muggy this week in the Ohio Valley, but the weather was also potentially dangerous. A heat advisory was even issued on Friday.

Ohio Valley cooling shelters

Under that heat advisory, temperatures reached the low 90s. If you add in the high dew points and heat index, it broke triple digits with feel-like temperatures of more than 100 degrees. Due to the high heat, cooling shelters opened all over the area.

The much- needed and much anticipated Orchard Park Hospital officially opened its doors this week.

Child psychiatric care returns to Wheeling at Orchard Park Hospital

Governor Jim Justice joined other officials at the dedication ceremony. The 30-bed facility will serve children between the ages of five and 17 with psychiatric care. Not only does the 1$10-million project help kids in need, it also created about 40 new jobs.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott delivered his final State of the City address before the end of his term.

State of the City: Wheeling Mayor looks towards the future in his last address

The Mayor used the opportunity to not only look at where the city has been, but also where it’s going, even long after his term is finished.

The Streetscape Project, new fire department and police headquarters were all major topics of the speech. Mayor Elliott also chose to highlight other businesses, individuals and groups working to keep pushing the Friendly City forward.

WesBanco Arena was absolutely packed this week as the TBT held games in Wheeling for the first time ever.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) hosted in Wheeling for first-time

The WVU alumni team” “Best Virginia” was among those to play in the bracket. Not only was it a great weekend for basketball fans, it was also an added boost to an already busy couple of days in Wheeling. Other teams highlighting the bracket were Marshall’s Herd That team and the Zoo Crew from Pitt.

Finally, it was certainly a festival weekend in the Ohio Valley.

What’s new at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival?

The 22nd annual Grecian Fest took place at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. All the favorite foods, pastries, and of course entertainment took center stage on Chapline Street. Not far away at Heritage Port was the 40th Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. A few of the highlights included a new and improved Little Italy, plus entertainment from The Skyliners.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.