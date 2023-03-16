BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)– Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has an entire weekend of extra patrols planned, with troopers working overtime hours.

They say they plan to remove any driver from the road who is impaired behind the wheel.

“Make a solid plan to have a designated driver and stick to it,” advised Sgt. Rocky Hise of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s St. Clairsville Post. “Think of other motorists that are out on the roadway. If you think you’re safe to drive or you’re just buzzed, take a moment and think that you’re going to be on the roadway with other people—other innocent motorists. Try to think of them before yourself.”

Over the past five years, patrol officials say 128 people in Ohio have been injured in St. Patrick’s Day crashes, and ten have been killed.

They also urge bartenders and bar owners not to over-serve customers, and not to serve underage individuals.

They say that can cost you your liquor license and a huge fine.

And anyone who sees an impaired driver is urged to dial #677 and report them.