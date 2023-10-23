STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Historic Fort Steuben/ Visitor Center is hosting a two-day demonstration of 18th-century life on the Ohio frontier at the Historic Fort Steuben by the Brigade of the American Revolution on October 27,28.

“We have had the brigade before as part of our summer event, but they wanted to offer a more complete presentation, especially to students,” explained Fort Director Judy Bratten. “Thanks to a donation by the late Gayle Johnson, we are able to have classes from the local middle school attend the Friday session at no cost. The public is invited to participate in the Saturday session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at our regular admission fees.”

The encampment will include stations where reenactors will give the history and demonstrate the skills involved in such things as medical care, cartridge rolling, table games, period tools, and military music.

There will be clothing to try on and carding and spinning with student participation. Men representing both American and British soldiers will tell their stories, and a Native American perspective culture will also be presented.

A musket demonstration emphasizing flint and steel technology and an artillery demonstration will top the event off with a bang!

Historic Fort Steuben is located at 120 S. 3rd Street in Steubenville, Ohio.

For more information, call 740.283.1787.