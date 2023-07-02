WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Bradford House Historical Association is hosting the “Whiskey Rebellion Festival” on July 7 and 8, in Washington, Pennsylvania.

The admission-free festival will show how life was in the 18th century, and why the Whiskey Rebellion happened. Attendees can relive history and celebrate good music, food, and entertainment.

The summer festival honors the significant period of America’s early days through historic reenactments, history, and heritage displays, street theater performances, and children’s areas.

The day kicks off with a community parade, featuring local history groups, high school groups, dance performers, and more! Throughout the day will be a wide selection of food trucks, accompanied by live music, featuring Moe Taters & the Gravy Train.

There will also be street performances throughout the day, all culminating in a reenacted tar and feathering in the evening. Performers will be demonstrating historical handcrafts throughout the festival as well.

Period and historical-themed items along with some more modern selections, will be available for purchase from the local vendors in Strawberry Alley.

The first floor of the Bradford House and the Whiskey Rebellion Visitor Center will be open for tours.

The fun starts on Friday, July 7, from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, offers a full day of fun and excitement starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Whiskey Rebellion Festival is being held at 139 S. Main Street, Washington, Pennsylvania, 15301.

A full list of events can be found here, and a festival map here.