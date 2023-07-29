WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Undo’s 40th Annual Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up day two on Saturday with fun for the whole family.

Along with a dunk tank, inflatables and plenty of food, Italian culture is also being highlighted in a new way this year.

One of the newest additions is a table where you can learn Italian card games.

There are also two stages, an Italian Stage near WesBanco Areana and the main stage which hosted a variety of bands and acts over the three-day event.

“If you haven’t been to the festival in a while, I really think you should give it another chance because we are really highlighting the culture this year. There are a lot of games you can learn. We have bocce ball, we have the Italian card games, we have a lot more Italian food vendors this year. There’s pretty much anything for people to do. If you have kids, there’s inflatables. There’s plenty of games and all the little knickknacks the kids love here. So, it’s really for anyone, the Italian Fest this year.” Crissy Clutter | Ohio County Board Member, Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Tomorrow is your last day for the Italian Festival, and it will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To stay up to date with times and events, visit the festival’s Facebook page which is updated daily.