MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Monday morning at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of an airplane crash at the Monroe County Airport, according to a statement by the OHP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The plane was a 2018 Kitfox 5 single-engine, fixed wing, experimental aircraft piloted by David P. Krebes of Coronado, California.

Krebes and one passenger were aboard.

The plane crashed while attempting to land at the Monroe County Airport to refuel.

The flight originated from Farmers Pride Airport in Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania.

The occupants of the aircraft are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The FAA will be sending a representative to inspect the aircraft Tuesday.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.