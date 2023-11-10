BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend, an expert on U.S.-Israeli relations will be coming to the Ohio Valley for a series of talks on the situation unfolding in the Middle East.

Dr. M. Anthony Harper is an ordained Baptist Minister and has served as a White House Correspondent for 12 years. His talks will share a historical perspective of the conflict going back to 200 A.D.

Harper believes that Iran is playing a major role in fueling this conflict and asks those who come to see him speak to contact their Congress members and other leaders to ask them to take this issue seriously.

“Tremendous rise of antisemitism, even expressed in the White House press room, in the State Department press room because other reporters are there who really see Hamas as somewhat innocent as ‘freedom fighters.” Rev. M. Anthony Harper, Ph.D., Expert in U.S.-Israeli Affairs

Dr. Harper will be speaking at Harbor of Hope in St. Clairsville on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

On Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., he will be at the Bellaire Presbyterian Church and then will speak at the Emmanuel Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.