Explosion near Sorghum Ridge Road in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms confirms to 7NEWS that there was an explosion near a well pad out in Marshall County near Sorghum Ridge Road, connecting with Route 86 to Big Wheeling Creek.

Initial 911 reports suggested it was a well pad fire, but Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says that the initial fire crews and EMS workers on scene believe it was a condensate tank.

One worker is being treated on scene, though the injuries are said to be minor.

Sorghum Ridge Road is currently closed.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates as we learn more.

