Explosion near Sorghum Ridge Road in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms confirms to 7NEWS that there was an explosion near a well pad out in Marshall County near Sorghum Ridge Road, connecting with Route 86 to Big Wheeling Creek.

Initial 911 reports suggested it was a well pad fire, but Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says that the initial fire crews and EMS workers on scene believe it was a condensate tank.

One worker is being treated on scene, though the injuries are said to be minor.

Sorghum Ridge Road is currently closed.

