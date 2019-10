SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK)

According to metro communications in Lawrence County Ohio a large explosion was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday near Lick Creek Baptist Church.

Upon arrival first responders found out the building behind the church had exploded. There were no injuries reported due to the blast. Perry Township Fire Department is responding to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes in.