WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Façade Improvement Program in the City of Wheeling was started in 2016 and originally provided financial assistance to commercial structures in the Central Business District.

Since then, the Façade Program has been expanded to every single neighborhood in the City of Wheeling.

Owners of a commercial structure in the city of Wheeling can potentially qualify for up to $15,000 from the city to assist in fixing up the outside of the building.

”Wheeling is really being revitalized right now, so there’s a lot of buildings all over the city that are seeing an investment and the Façade Program has played a major role and has been a major catalyst in that investment and encouraging property owners to fix up their buildings. The Façade Program has had a domino effect in the sense that when a property owner in a neighborhood or on a block starts fixing up their building, other property owners see that building and say ‘Hey, you know, I don’t want to have the ugliest building on the block. I’m going to take advantage of that Façade Program and fix up my building too,’ so it’s really been a great program.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

Anyone interested in participating in the Façade Program can contact the Economic Development Office in the City of Wheeling for qualifications.

The last deadline was February 14th, but the upcoming 2023 deadlines are May 16th, August 15th, and November 14th.