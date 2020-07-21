Fairway River Links works hard to survive pandemic

RAYLAND, OHIO (WTRF)- Since 1994, the Helms family has owned the Fairway River Links. Throughout the years, the family has learned how to survive difficult times. And with the current pandemic, the family is doing okay.

“It’s been better than we expected. It’s not as good as years past but what we’ve done months back when this all started, we actually voluntarily closed for three weeks to try and get a grasp at what we were looking at,” said Dave Helms, the Fairway River Links owner.

When the pandemic first hit, the Helms family shut down the golf course for three weeks before reopening.

Helms says he’s worked hard to sanitize the course, and find ways to keep customers still coming.

“What we have done is keep our winter rates, we haven’t raised rates because everyone has been hit by this economy, a lot of people were out of work for some time or they’re working reduced hours, so we are kind of like as long as we can keep going, making some money, trying to keep it fairly safe, everybody comes out, has fun, gets a little exercise, that’s what we are going for.”

But perhaps it’s the way the Helms family treats their customers that keeps the business alive and well.

“It’s alright to go other places but you’re treated good, you’re treated fair, the course is enjoyable to play, they’re just all-around nice people. Like I said that’s a big thing in golf, it makes your day more enjoyable when you’re playing some place they appreciate you coming,” said John Wojtowicz, a golfer.

“I’m just glad that we’re still able to do it and we don’t get shut down and have to quit because I think that people’s attitudes and there just outlook on things is much better when they’re not confined and they can get out and move around and keep that comradery with their friends,” said Barry Cline, a golfer.

Helms says he’s very thankful to still have loyal customers despite this difficult time.