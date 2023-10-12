West Virginia — It’s fall in West Virginia which means the leaves are changing and Turkey season is opens in all 55 counties on October 14.

There are two additional splits in the fall turkey season scheduled to open in late October and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says that hunters need to purchase their license and stamps before the season starts.

The first split of the season is open October 14-22 and the second split opens October 30-November 5, the second split adds additional hunting time in 18 counties. 14 counties will received a third split October 30-November 19.

Wildlife biologists analyze harvest data from the spring gobbler season to determine what counties will be open for the final split of the fall turkey season.

During the fall turkey season only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow, or gun, including rifles that are .22 caliber or larger. Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise, and 30 minutes after sunset. It is prohibited to use electronic calls and bait.

All hunters age 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. If you are a resident hunting on your own land, you are not required to have a hunting license. Licenses can be purchased across state agents or online.