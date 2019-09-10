Family holding funeral for 3-year-old Steubenville shooting victim

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Following months of waiting, the family of Sa’Raija Watson has finally received the 3-year-old’s body, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor.

A funeral service is being held Tuesday at First Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville.

A viewing will take place at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will start at noon.

The service will be followed by a burial at Union Cemetery.

Watson and her mother, Mahogany Luke, were the victims of a shooting that took place September 2018.

The shooting suspect, Brylee West is slated to appear in court for his hearing on November 4.

West faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault charges.

Sa’Raija Watson’s obituary can be found here.

