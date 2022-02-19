OHIO COUNTY W.Va. – (WTRF) Friends and families gathered at Triadelphia townhall Saturday to remember the life of Joni Davis.

The couple, Joni Davis and Brain Goff were found on November 11 after being reported missing since June 10, 2018.

After years of worry and unanswered questions, Joni Davis’ sister and brother-in-law says they now have closure.

We had to plan something. Joni’s life was cut way short. She’d been through so much and then having that happen to her, there are just no words to explain it. Jackie Newell, Joni’s Sister

I know God up above has got his arms open for her. I certainly think it gives us relief. Paul Newell, Joni’s Brother-in-Law

They say their chapter maybe over, but the couple’s story will never be forgotten.