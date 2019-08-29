Family of 81-year-old veteran confirms his death at the Clarksburg VA has been ruled homicide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The family of 81-year-old Air Force Veteran George Shaw Sr. has confirmed that Shaw’s death is among 11 being probed by the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General.

George Shaw Sr.

Courtesy: Dorsey Funeral Home and Crematory

When federal investigators contacted the Shaw family at their home in Wallace last fall, they had an unusual request, according to the Shaw family’s lawyer, David Glover.

“The FBI and an investigation from the VA showed up at their [the Shaw’s] house and told them that George Shaw’s death was suspicious. The body was exhumed in January 2018, ” Glover said.

Glover stated that Shaw’s body was then sent to Dover Airforce Base, where an autopsy was conducted.

“The autopsy showed the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was insulin,” Glover said.

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

All Photos of George Shaw Sr. are courtesy of David Glover

The Shaw family had thought George’s death was suspicious and they didn’t understand how in a few days the Air Force Veteran and former employee of the VA medical center had gone from doing well to being placed on hospice care.

“His health was improving and he had a sudden hypoglycemia event, that was completely unexpected, unexplained and then he died from severe hypoglycemia on April 10, 2018,” Glover said.

You can hear our full interview with Glover by clicking on the video at the top of the page.

Ret. Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott Photo Courtesy of Melanie Proctor

Shaw’s death is is the second at the Clarksburg VA to be ruled a homicide following autopsies by an Armed Forces medical examiner. The other confirmed death was that of Ret. Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott.

Following the reports of McDermott’s death, West Virginia’s congressional delegation has been vocal in calling for the investigation to be sped up.

Rep. Carol Miller-R issued a statement Thursday:

“The men and women of the United States Armed Forces have sacrificed so much for our country, and we must provide the highest quality of care that our vulnerable Veterans need and deserve once they return home. The tragic deaths of our Nation’s heroes at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg must be fully investigated to uncover the truth, and oversight must be provided to ensure this will never happen again. I grieve with the families and friends of these individuals during this sad time and will be awaiting the findings of the investigation.”

During an interview on Fox News Channel, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie agreed. “I agree with Senator Manchin and your other Senator, Senator Capito that this Inspector General has to get us the answers. I am precluded, even as the leader, from inquiring or demanding that this Inspector General give us those answers. I am not privy to any of the particulars of this investigation, so what I am asking is that he finally end his investigation, so that we can get the answers that these families deserve. It looks to me like they’ve been the victims of a crime, but we haven’t received those conclusions from the criminal authorities,” Wilkie told Fox News.